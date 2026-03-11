Heesung Was 'Forced To Leave ENHYPEN': Viral Post By Alleged BELIFT Employee Shocks K-Pop Fans, Reveals 'He Was Crying...'

In a news that has shaken the global K-pop community, ENHYPEN member Lee Heeseung will be parting ways with the group. The announcement was made by the group's agency BELIFT LAB on Tuesday, confirming that the 24-year-old idol will pursue a solo career while remaining under the label.

The news immediately sent shockwaves through the fandom, known as ENGENE, as Heeseung had been one of the most recognisable figures in the seven-member group since its debut. While the agency described the decision as the result of long discussions about the group’s future direction, a viral post from an alleged company employee has fuelled controversy online, with fans questioning the circumstances surrounding the departure.

Check out the company announcement below:

Viral employee claim ignites online controversy

Soon after the news broke, an anonymous post began circulating on social media from someone claiming to be a company employee. The individual alleged that Heeseung had not willingly chosen to leave ENHYPEN and was instead "forced" out by the company.

In the message, the unidentified poster stated, "I will not reveal my identity, but I want to talk about Lee Heeseung leaving the group. He didn’t want to leave; in fact, he was crying in the company hallways. It was the company that forced him to leave the group. It’s true that he wanted to be a soloist, but while still being part of the group."

The statement also claimed that the other members of the group were mistreated, stating, "They are also mistreating Jungwon and Sunoo, and I think Ni-ki as well. Heeseung was forced by the company to leave the group."

The post urged fans to stage protests, send trucks and banners to the company, and organise large-scale demonstrations to pressure the agency into reinstating him.

Read the claims below:

The claims quickly spread across online platforms, igniting heated debate within the fandom. While some fans questioned the authenticity of the statement, others began organising petitions calling for Heeseung to continue his solo career while remaining a member of ENHYPEN.

Reports also surfaced of protest trucks and banners appearing outside the company’s building, reflecting the growing divide among fans over the situation.

However, the identity of the alleged employee has not been verified, and there is currently no confirmation that the claims are accurate. As of now, BELIFT LAB has not issued any response addressing the viral post.

Heeseung shares emotional message with fans

Shortly after the official announcement made by the agency, Heeseung addressed fans through the group's Weverse community, reflecting on his years with the band and thanking supporters for their unwavering loyalty.

"The past six years have been filled with moments that are difficult to put into words, moments that were overwhelmingly meaningful and incredibly precious to me," he wrote.

Heeseung said that sharing experiences with his fellow members and receiving encouragement from ENGENE helped him move closer to a dream he once believed was out of reach.

"Those memories will remain some of the most shining and unforgettable moments of my life," he added, promising that he would continue cheering for ENHYPEN even after stepping away from the group.

The singer also explained that he had been working on personal projects for some time and had spent months discussing how best to present them. After deep consideration, he decided to pursue a new path that would allow him to share his music in a different way.

Acknowledging the concerns among fans, Heeseung expressed both gratitude and apology for the suddenness of the news. "I will carry the love ENGENEs have given me in my heart as I move forward," he wrote, assuring supporters that he is working hard to return with an even better version of himself.

After Heeseung, ENHYPEN is left with six members, including Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki.

