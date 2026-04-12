Heartbreaking! Viral Video Shows Dog Emotional After Owner Dies In Vrindavan Boat Tragedy

A deeply emotional video from Vrindavan is leaving the internet shaken, capturing the silent grief of a pet dog after a tragic boating accident claimed the lives of its owners. The heartbreaking visuals have sparked outrage and urgent calls for compassion.

Tragedy on the Yamuna

As per media reports, the incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when a steamer carrying around 30 tourists capsized in the Yamuna River near Kesi Ghat, close to the famous Banke Bihari Temple. The group, reportedly from Punjab, was on a visit when the accident occurred around 2:45 PM.

Officials confirmed that at least nine to ten people lost their lives, including several women, while more than 10 passengers are still missing, raising fears that the toll could rise further.

Viral video breaks hearts

Amid the tragedy, a video of the family’s alleged pet dog has gone viral. As per reports and visual surfacing online, the animal is seen lingering near the site, visibly distressed and seemingly waiting for its owners. In one disturbing moment, a person is seen lightly kicking the dog, further upsetting viewers already moved by its grief.

Internet reacts

Social media users have been quick to express their emotions. “this is heartbreaking, shame on those people who are kicking that pure soul,” wrote one user. Another said, “Can I adopt this little soul? anyone please help!”

“The act of kicking the dog was inappropriate. hope you reflect on your actions and understand their impact soon,” read another comment. Others added, “Why are u kicking hum ?2 Is he attacking ?? No , then why ??… he is already in trauma... Its so heartbreaking,” and “I hope he gets a good home and very good parents. Waheguru Meher Kari bache par.”