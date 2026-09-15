Heart-Wrenching Scenes In Ahmedabad As Family Walks Through Water Carrying Patient To Hospital| Watch Video

Family Walks Through Water Carrying Patient To Hospital| Watch Video | X

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city and has been going viral on social media. Due to heavy rainfall in a Manipur village, communication with the village was cut off as it was surrounded by waterlogging from all sides. During this, a sick person could not get timely treatment, and an ambulance could not reach the location, leading the family to carry the patient through waterlogged streets to reach a hospital. The video has drawn attention online, highlighting the difficulties faced by residents as heavy rainfall and waterlogging disrupt normal life in parts of the city.

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Ahmedabad rain exposes civic challenges

In the video, a family member is seen carefully navigating through knee-deep water while carrying the patient. With the roads flooded, there was no option left but to physically transport the person to medical assistance. The distressing visuals have sparked concern among social media users. Due to heavy rainfall, the railway underpass near Manipur village was flooded with waist-deep water.

The water level in the underpass had risen so much that the ambulance that came to pick up the patient could not reach inside the village and was forced to stand on the other side of the underpass.

The video clearly shows the family members trying to cross the road through the heavy water flow and reach the ambulance. As the video progresses, an ambulance can also be seen parked on the road a little further away.

Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging

Ahmedabad has experienced spells of heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement. Videos and photographs of inundated roads have frequently emerged on social media, showing vehicles navigating through waterlogged stretches and residents dealing with the impact of the rain.

Due to the patient’s critical condition, the family did not wait for the ambulance, and with no other vehicle available, the patient’s relatives gathered all their courage and walked through waterlogging mixed with sewage water, carrying the patient on their backs. As soon as the heartbreaking video surfaced on social media, it went viral, with many raising questions about the government’s work on roads, drainage systems, and more.