2 Lions Attack, Kill Cow In Gujarat's Bhavnagar Village As CCTV Captures Night Horror

Bhavnagar: Panic has gripped livestock owners in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district after two lions attacked and killed a cow in Methala village of Talaja taluka during the night. The incident reportedly took place in the Zapa area and was captured on CCTV camera.

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The night-vision footage shows the cow lying on the ground in a village courtyard, with two lions approaching and attacking it. The animals are later seen staying around the carcass and feeding on it. One of the lions also moves around the courtyard while the other remains near the cow.

The incident has raised concerns among cattle owners in the area amid reports of continued movement of lions near the village. The frequent presence of the big cats has created fear among local livestock owners, who are worried about the safety of their cattle.

Following the incident, livestock owners have urged the Forest Department to take necessary precautionary measures and strengthen security arrangements in the area to prevent further attacks.

The incident also highlights the challenges faced by villagers living in areas frequented by lions, particularly at night, when livestock can be vulnerable to attacks.