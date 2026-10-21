'Heart Also Has Stomach': Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates Life's Little Pleasures With Mumbai's Vada Pav | Instagram

Vada pav is the iconic street food of Mumbai that sees perfectly round-shaped, deep-fried ‘batata vada’ that is tucked inside two pav (breads), topped with some chopped onion, green chillies, and special chutney is put in between the breads. This vada pav, in short, gives the real feel and taste of Mumbai. Recently, actor Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated vada pav, reminding fans that life's simplest pleasures often bring the greatest happiness. With her playful take on food and indulgence, the actor highlighted the special place that the city's iconic snack holds in the hearts of Mumbaikars.

Vada Pav |

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys eating vada pav

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently charmed food enthusiasts by posting a relatable video in which she happily enjoys Mumbai's famous street food, the vada pav. While having her hair done in a vanity van glam session, the actress humorously defended her cheat meal from the rigorous standards of celebrity dieting. In the video, she rejects conventional health reasoning by offering food lovers an ideal new saying: "The heart also has a stomach."

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In a video, the actress is seen in a vanity van. While having her hair done, she enjoys eating vada pav and, on being asked about that, she says, "It also works on your heart, what about that, nobody talks about the heart. The heart also has a stomach."

When reminded of her fitness routine, Tamannaah humorously claims that while a Vada Pav might not align with a rigid diet, it is absolutely essential for the heart. It's adult behaviour, I am responsible with my Vada Pav."

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About Mumbai's symbolic identity, vada pav

Vada pav, often called Mumbai's quintessential street food, consists of a spicy potato fritter tucked inside a soft pav, usually served with chutneys and fried green chillies. Affordable, filling and packed with flavour, it has remained a favourite among office-goers, students, commuters and food lovers across the city.

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From roadside stalls to popular food joints, vada pav is an inseparable part of Mumbai's culinary identity. Its popularity lies not just in its taste but also in its accessibility. Whether grabbed during a busy workday or enjoyed during an evening stroll, the snack represents the city's fast-paced lifestyle and its love for uncomplicated food.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Tamannaah has not showcased her love for Vada Pav or local pride, she has previously spotted enjoying local vendors and street side culinary sports across the city.