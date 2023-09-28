Harvest Moon 2023: Know All About The Last Supermoon Of The Year

Harvest moon the last Supermoon of 2023 is all set to grace the sky this Friday. The harvest supermoon for this year will achieve its peak brilliance around 6 am ET on Friday, having already risen the previous night, according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac. This celestial show will continue to grace the evening sky on Friday.

The term "Supermoon" refers to a full moon that appears larger and brighter in the sky due to its proximity to Earth. In 2023, we witnessed several full moons, and this one calls the curtains to the supermoon events for 2023.

What is a Supermoon?

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth in its elliptical orbit, creating a captivating illusion of increased size and enhanced luminance.

Harvest Moon

Known as the harvest moon, this full moon holds significance as it closely aligns with the autumnal equinox that occurred on September 23rd. It is often referred to as the corn moon, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests, particularly among farmers and avid skywatchers. Although the harvest moon typically occurs in September, it occasionally falls in October every three years, distinguishing it from other full corn moons.

Why it's called the Harvest Moon?

The name "Harvest Moon" comes from the olden days when farmers relied on moonlight to gather their crops. It's also called the "Corn Moon" because it marks the end of the summer harvest. Usually, the Harvest Moon appears in September, but every three years, it shows up in October.

How to watch in India?

The Supermoon will be visible in India from 3:27 pm IST on September 29.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)