Harnaaz Sandhu's Bewitching Vietnamese Designer Red Gown Bedazzles Everyone At Miss Cosmo 2024

The pageant queen, Harnaaz Sandhu, was in Vietnam for the Miss Cosmo 2024, serving on the jury panel. The Miss Universe 2021 winner sashayed down the grand finale red carpet in a glittering red ensemble from the shelves of Vietnamese designer Le Thanh Hoa.

After winning hearts on the internet with her weight loss transformation in a bejewelled gold gown, Harnaaz wowed in a shimmering red dress that fit her figure like a second skin. She shared an array of stunning images on Instagram, captioning, "Thank you, Vietnam, for always supporting... for me, you have a very special place in my heart."

Decoding Harnaaz Sandhu's red look at Miss Cosmo 2024

For the second look at Miss Cosmo 2024, Harnaaz grabbed eyeballs in a seductive red-hued gown. The attire is adorned with hand-embroidered sequins, crystals, and Swarovski embellishments with 3D couture. She exuded elegance in a sweetheart neckline and body-hugging silhouette.

Harnaaz accessorised her red look with a magnificent choker neckpiece and teardrop earrings adorned with rubies and crystals. For the hair, she opted for middle-parted voluminous loose curls. Further, for the evening glam, the beauty pageant chose face contouring, winged eyeliner, shimmering brow eyelids, winged eyeliner and bold red lips.

Before this, Harnaaz graced Miss Cosmo 2024 in a breathtaking gold gown and showcased a significant transformation that left netizens stunned. Soon after winning the Miss Universe title in 2021, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Celiac disease.

What is the Celiac disease Harnaaz was diagnosed with?

Celiac disease is a chronic digestive and immune disorder that damages the small intestine, preventing the absorption of nutrients from gluten-containing foods like wheat, barley, and rye. It can lead to symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, fatigue, and weight loss. Some individuals may also experience non-digestive symptoms like skin rashes or joint pain. The only effective treatment for this condition is strict gluten avoidance, which helps manage symptoms and promotes intestinal healing.

