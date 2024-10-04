Harnaaz Sandhu Flaunts Weight-Loss Transformation In A Golden Dress At A Vietnam Event

Canva

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu was recently in Vietnam to attend Miss Cosmo 2024 as a jury member. She dazzled in a gold gown and showcased a significant transformation, looking leaner than her previous public appearance. Soon after winning the Miss Universe title in 2021, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Celiac disease. Earlier, she was trolled on social media platforms for gaining weight.

Harnaaz turns jury for Miss Cosmo 2024

The beauty queen attended the Miss Cosmo 2024 event held in Vietnam. She was accompanied by the 24-year-old Miss Vietnam 2021, Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên. The golden gown Harnaaz wore was custom made by a Vietnamese designer Lê Thanh Hòa. She took to Instagram to share the highlight of the event. She captioned the post, "Back like I never left darling, Let’s go." Fans loved and applauded her confidence and comeback. Complimenting he beauty, fans dropped comments like, "Our queen is back."

Decoding Harnaaz's Golden dress

The golden gown Harnaaz wore was long and elegant, with a deep neckline that goes down to the midriff and an off-the-shoulder style. It has a high slit in the front and a flowing train at the back.

The bust features detailed 3D designs that look like wings. The dress offers a bodycon look, giving it a bold look. The tulle fabric is covered in gold and silver sequins, which make it sparkle, creating a stunning outfit perfect for the red carpet.

Harnaaz chose to compliment the outfit with embellished stilettos and kept in minimal with the jewellery. She wore a choker necklace and a tear-drop earrings with yellow and white crystals.

What is the Celiac disease Harnaaz was diagnosed with?

Celiac disease is a chronic digestive and immune disorder that damages the small intestine and prevents the body from absorbing nutrients from foods such as wheat, barley, and rye that causes damage to the small intestine when consumed. This condition is known as celiac disease. Due to impaired nutrient absorption, symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, exhaustion, and weight loss result.

Non-digestive symptoms such as skin rashes or joint discomfort can occur in certain individuals. Strictly avoiding gluten is the only treatment, which helps control symptoms and promotes intestinal healing.