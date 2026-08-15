Hariyali Teej 2026: Know The Date, Significance, Rituals, Muhurat & Celebrations Of The Monsoon Festival

Hariyali Teej Celebration | X

Hariyali Teej is a beautiful and vibrant Hindu festival. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in the northern states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab. In 2025, Hariyali Teej will be observed on Saturday, August 15, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day.

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Hariyali Teej 2026

Hariyali Teej is a beautiful and vibrant Hindu festival. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in the northern states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab. In 2025, Hariyali Teej will be observed on Saturday, August 15, 2026, coinciding with the lush greenery and freshness brought by the monsoon season. Three famous Teej's which are celebrated by women during Sawan and Bhadrapada months are - Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej, which falls during the Shravana and Bhadrapada months.

According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej is celebrated on August 15, 2026.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 06:46 PM on Aug 14, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 05:28 PM on Aug 15, 2026

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Rituals of Hariyali Teej

On this auspicious day, women observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) throughout the day, and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands or for their potential partner. Women wear a green-coloured dress with green bangles. The green colour symbolises nature and prosperity.

Applying mehndi (henna) on hands is an essential part of the rituals because it is considered auspicious for the occasion. Special prayers and pujas are performed, where women offer flowers, sweets, and fruits to idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Folk songs and dances dedicated to their divine love are also popular traditions.

Celebrations across regions

Swing rides tied to trees, called jhulas, decorated with flowers, are central to Hariyali Teej celebrations. Women gather in groups to enjoy swings, sing traditional songs, and celebrate togetherness. The festival is not only a religious observance but also a social celebration, strengthening bonds between families and communities during the monsoon season.