'Har Kisiko Taj Mein Khana Khilana Hain': Man Fights With Security To Allow Homeless Children Inside 5-Star Hotel In Varanasi; Here's What Happened Next | Instagram @yashmaneofficial

A heartwarming video by social worker and content creator Yash Mane is going viral on Instagram, where he is seen taking a group of homeless children for a five-star dining experience in Varanasi.

In the video, Yash shared that he initially faced resistance while trying to enter Taj Ganges with the children. According to him, they were denied entry at first, following which he engaged in a conversation with the security staff. After nearly 30 minutes of persistent requests and arguments, the group was finally allowed inside.

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Once in, Yash ensured the children experienced something they had likely never imagined, a proper meal inside a luxury hotel. The video captures their joy and excitement as they sit at the restaurant and enjoy the food, visibly delighted by the experience.

Sharing the moment online, he wrote, “For the first time, these children sat inside Taj Ganga 5 Star Hotel and had a proper meal. Sometimes a small fight can fulfill someone’s biggest dream.” His gesture struck a chord with viewers, highlighting how a simple act can create a lasting impact.

The video has since garnered widespread appreciation, with many praising Yash for standing up for the children and giving them a moment of dignity and happiness.

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