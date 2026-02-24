'Nahi Khayenge Toh Hum Mar Jayenge': Homeless Kid Spends Her Own Money To Buy Bhel Puri For Influencer; Wins 24 Million Hearts

A heartwarming video featuring a young street girl and a content creator has taken social media by storm, reminding millions that kindness has nothing to do with wealth.

In a clip that has garnered over 24 million views, content creator Ritika Sharma is seen standing near a roadside bhel puri stall when a young girl named Muskan approaches her with an earnest request. The child insists that Ritika eat a plate of bhel puri.

When Ritika gently explains that she does not have money to buy it, the situation takes an emotional turn.

“If you don’t eat, I will die”

Without pausing for a second, Muskan reaches into her pocket and pulls out the little money she has. She hands it to the vendor and asks him to prepare a plate. Even as Ritika continues to decline, trying not to burden the child, Muskan says something that leaves viewers teary-eyed:

“If you don’t eat, I will die.”

The words were not dramatic but filled with innocence and pure concern, a child’s simple way of expressing love.

A powerful act of generosity

What makes the moment even more meaningful is Muskan’s background. As a street child, every coin she owns likely carries significant value. Yet she chose to spend her savings on someone else’s happiness.

There was no expectation of praise, no performance for the camera, just a genuine desire to see someone she cared about enjoy a meal. Her instinct to give, despite having so little, has deeply resonated with viewers across platforms.

Internet reacts to Muskan’s kindness

The video has sparked thousands of comments celebrating the purity of children and the power of selfless giving. Many users described the clip as a reminder that compassion often shines brightest in the most unexpected places.

Acts like Muskan’s highlight an important truth: generosity is not measured by the size of one’s wallet but by the size of one’s heart.