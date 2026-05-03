Happy World Laugter Day 2026: 25+ Hilarious Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share Today

Happy World Laughter Day 2026 | FPJ

Celebrated every year on World Laughter Day, the first Sunday of May, falling on May 3 in 2026, is all about embracing joy, humour, and the healing power of laughter. In a fast-paced world, this day is a gentle reminder to pause, smile a little wider, and laugh a little louder, because sometimes, a good laugh is all you need.

25+ World Laughter Day 2026 wishes & messages!