 Happy World Laugter Day 2026: 25+ Hilarious Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share Today
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Happy World Laugter Day 2026: 25+ Hilarious Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share Today

Observed on May 3, World Laughter Day celebrates the joy of humour and positivity. It reminds us to laugh freely, reduce stress, and brighten everyday moments with simple, happy laughter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
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Happy World Laughter Day 2026 | FPJ

Celebrated every year on World Laughter Day, the first Sunday of May, falling on May 3 in 2026, is all about embracing joy, humour, and the healing power of laughter. In a fast-paced world, this day is a gentle reminder to pause, smile a little wider, and laugh a little louder, because sometimes, a good laugh is all you need.

25+ World Laughter Day 2026 wishes & messages!

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