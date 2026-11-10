 Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: 25+ Bestu Varas Wishes, Messages, Greetings And More To Share
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Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: 25+ Bestu Varas Wishes, Messages, Greetings And More To Share

Welcome Bestu Varas with heartfelt wishes, festive greetings and messages of prosperity. Share these 25+ Gujarati New Year wishes with family, friends and loved ones to spread happiness and positivity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: 25+ Bestu Varas Wishes, Messages, Greetings And More To Share

Gujarati New Year marks the beginning of a fresh chapter, bringing hopes of prosperity, happiness and new opportunities. Celebrated today, November 10, Bestu Varas is an important occasion for Gujaratis to welcome the year ahead with prayers, festive traditions and family gatherings. As people exchange greetings and seek blessings for a prosperous year, here are Gujarati New Year wishes and Bestu Varas messages to share with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

25+ Happy Gujarati New Year wishes and Bestu Varas greetings to share

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When Is Bestu Varas? November 9 Or 10: Know When The Gujarati New Year 2026 Will Be Celebrated

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