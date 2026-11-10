Happy Gujarati New Year 2026: 25+ Bestu Varas Wishes, Messages, Greetings And More To Share

Gujarati New Year marks the beginning of a fresh chapter, bringing hopes of prosperity, happiness and new opportunities. Celebrated today, November 10, Bestu Varas is an important occasion for Gujaratis to welcome the year ahead with prayers, festive traditions and family gatherings. As people exchange greetings and seek blessings for a prosperous year, here are Gujarati New Year wishes and Bestu Varas messages to share with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.



25+ Happy Gujarati New Year wishes and Bestu Varas greetings to share