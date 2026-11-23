Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali or the Festival of Lights of the Gods, will be celebrated on November 24, 2026. Observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, the auspicious occasion is associated with the belief that the gods descend to Earth to celebrate Diwali in Varanasi. The ghats are illuminated with countless diyas, creating a spectacular sight. As people mark the festival with prayers and celebrations, here are some heartfelt Dev Deepawali 2026 wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones.
Happy Dev Deepawali 2026 wishes and more
Happy Dev Deepawali 2026: 25+ Dev Diwali Wishes, Messages And More To Share On This Day
Dev Deepawali 2026 falls on November 24. Celebrate the divine festival of lights by sharing heartfelt wishes, messages and greetings filled with peace, prosperity and blessings.
FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Monday, November 23, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali or the Festival of Lights of the Gods, will be celebrated on November 24, 2026. Observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, the auspicious occasion is associated with the belief that the gods descend to Earth to celebrate Diwali in Varanasi. The ghats are illuminated with countless diyas, creating a spectacular sight. As people mark the festival with prayers and celebrations, here are some heartfelt Dev Deepawali 2026 wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones.