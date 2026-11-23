Happy Dev Deepawali 2026 | FPJ

Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali or the Festival of Lights of the Gods, will be celebrated on November 24, 2026. Observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, the auspicious occasion is associated with the belief that the gods descend to Earth to celebrate Diwali in Varanasi. The ghats are illuminated with countless diyas, creating a spectacular sight. As people mark the festival with prayers and celebrations, here are some heartfelt Dev Deepawali 2026 wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones.



Happy Dev Deepawali 2026 wishes and more