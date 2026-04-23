 Happy Book Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share With Book Lovers
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Happy Book Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share With Book Lovers

Celebrate World Book Day 2026 by honouring stories, authors, and the joy of reading. Share meaningful wishes, messages, and greetings that inspire imagination, creativity, and a lifelong love for books.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
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Every year on April 23, the world comes together to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day, an initiative by UNESCO that honours authors, encourages reading, and highlights the importance of protecting creative work through copyright. From book fairs to reading drives, this global celebration, observed in over 100 countries, reminds us just how powerful stories and ideas can be.

25+ Happy Book Day 2026 wishes & more!

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