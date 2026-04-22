World Book Day: Gen Z Reading, Buying Books Big Time As Book Fairs Draw Youths, Sales Zoom |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike the common perception, youngsters, especially the Gen Z, have developed interest in books. Book sales are zooming and book fairs are drawing youths in large numbers.

The availability of books on e-commerce sites has also contributed to promoting reading habits. On the eve of World Book Day, Free Press sought their views on how reading habits have changed.

Youngsters returning to books

Urmila Shirish, author |

There was a time when it seemed books would become history. It was being said that digital and social media would make books things of the past. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened. In last three years, youngsters are crowding book fairs and book stores. Interest in reading has grown. The youngsters are returning to the books. And they are reading proper printed books, not e-books or Kindles. The content of books has changed, new authors and publishers have emerged. But the good news is that youths are reading.

Urmila Shirish, author

Western fiction, Nayi Hindi no longer popular

Laxmi Sharan Sharma, founder, Civil Services Club |

Gen Z is buying and reading books a lot. Book sales are up and growing. That is because people are learning about books through social media. Buying books has become so easy and convenient. But there is a change in the kind of books being read. Western fiction, Indian authors writing in English like Chetan Bhagat and Nayi Hindi are no longer popular now. People, especially youngsters are getting drawn to Hindi classics. In English, self-help books and biographies and autobiographies of successful businessmen are popular. Books on mythology and religion are also getting lots of readers.

Laxmi Sharan Sharma, founder, Civil Services Club

Novels, stories popular

Vijay Bahadur Singh, poet and critic |

From my experience and from what I have observed, I can say that reading habits have grown. Books are now easily accessible. You can buy any book on Amazon or Flipkart. Novels and stories are in great demand. Poetry is not that popular. But then, kavi sammelans and mushairas are drawing huge audiences. In a sense, they are also readers. Serious books are also being read but they have their own limited set of readers. Not everyone reads everything.

Vijay Bahadur Singh, poet and critic

Digital distractions

Seema Raizada, MLB College English department head |

Book-reading and book-buying habits are witnessing a clear digital shift. Platforms like Kindle and Audible have made books more accessible, while Instagram and YouTube shape discovery through online communities. Though convenience has increased, digital distractions often affect deep reading. Still, print books retain their appeal. Schools and parents can foster reading by creating supportive environment, encouraging choice and modelling consistent habits. Ultimately, while formats evolve, the transformative power of reading remains constant and essential.

Seema Raizada, MLB College English department head