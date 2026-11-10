Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, bringing together love, laughter, heartfelt prayers and cherished family traditions. Also known as Bhau Beej, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. From sisters applying the traditional tilak to brothers surprising them with thoughtful gifts, the occasion is all about expressing affection and gratitude.
If you're looking for the right words to make your siblings feel special, here are 25+ Happy Bhai Dooj wishes, messages, greetings and WhatsApp status updates to share.
Happy Bhai Dooj 2026: 25+ Bhau Beej Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share With Your Brothers & Sisters
Celebrate Bhai Dooj 2026 with heartfelt wishes, loving messages and festive greetings. Share these Bhau Beej quotes and WhatsApp statuses with your brothers and sisters to make them smile.
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, bringing together love, laughter, heartfelt prayers and cherished family traditions. Also known as Bhau Beej, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. From sisters applying the traditional tilak to brothers surprising them with thoughtful gifts, the occasion is all about expressing affection and gratitude.