 Happy April Fool's Day 2026! 25+ Hilarious Jokes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share On 1st April
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Happy April Fool's Day 2026! 25+ Hilarious Jokes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share On 1st April

Strap: April Fool’s Day falls on April 1 every year. Here are the funniest jokes, messages, and quotes to share with friends and family today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
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April Fool's Day 2026 | FPJ

April 1 is finally here, and if you haven’t already planned a prank, you’re already behind.

April Fool’s Day is the one day of the year when the world collectively agrees to laugh a little louder, trust a little less, and embrace the beautiful chaos of a well-timed joke. Whether you’re the mastermind behind the prank or the one nervously double-checking every message you receive today, one thing is certain – laughter is the order of the day.

So go ahead, send a cheeky message, pull a harmless stunt, or simply share a joke that makes someone’s day a little brighter. Here are hilarious April Fool’s Day 2026 wishes, messages, and quotes to get you started.

25+ April Fool's Day 2026 wishes and messages!

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