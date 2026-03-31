Happy April Fool's Day 2026! 25+ Hilarious Jokes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share On 1st April

April Fool's Day 2026 | FPJ

April 1 is finally here, and if you haven’t already planned a prank, you’re already behind.

April Fool’s Day is the one day of the year when the world collectively agrees to laugh a little louder, trust a little less, and embrace the beautiful chaos of a well-timed joke. Whether you’re the mastermind behind the prank or the one nervously double-checking every message you receive today, one thing is certain – laughter is the order of the day.

So go ahead, send a cheeky message, pull a harmless stunt, or simply share a joke that makes someone’s day a little brighter. Here are hilarious April Fool’s Day 2026 wishes, messages, and quotes to get you started.

25+ April Fool's Day 2026 wishes and messages!