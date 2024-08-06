Handloom Tales: The Evolution Of Khadi Fashion That Made Its Significance In Modern Couture

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor in modern khadi couture | Instagram

On August 7 each year, National Handloom Day is observed to honour and recognise the dedicated craftsmanship and rich heritage of Indian handloom production. The Indian government officially declared August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015, marking the occasion in Chennai. This day serves as a tribute to the traditional designs, creativity, and handcrafted talent of handloom weavers in India and their talent in the world of couture.

On this day, let's reflect on the past, present, and future of Khadi, which has made a significant contribution to handloom fashion, along with Designer Shilpi Gupta's guidance on the styling of the textile.

What is Khadi?

Originating from Khaddar, Khadi is a hand-spun and woven fabric that symbolises the past and the future. With roots in the Indus Valley Civilisation, Khadi has evolved from only being a cost-effective choice to a stylish and sustainable one. The texture of khadi textiles is rough. It keeps one warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Image courtesy: Wikipedia

Talking about the history of khadi textiles, the couturier quoted, "The revival of khadi by Mahatma Gandhi promoted self-reliance and economic independence. The fabric’s rustic and raw texture represents the essence of simplicity, patience, and power of grassroots movements."

She further added, "Today, khadi is used in different styles and forms. Being designed with different fabric blends and embroidered luxe designs, khadi has gained popularity among the new age wearers and homegrown clothing brands. Khadi is a breathable and versatile fabric choice that can be worn in many ways."

Khadi evolution after Independence

After Independence, the government of India created All India Khadi and Village Industries Board to promote khadi and support rural artisans, ensuring its cultural heritage. Khadi is now being used as a more softer and flowy version that is more comfortable and adaptable for easy silhouettes and designs.

Khadi fashion

Every season, khadi can be worn in the most beautiful manner, blending traditional textiles and modern silhouettes. With a versatility in modern cuts and prints, khadi is not a designer choice but a runway supreme. Khadi has also evolved as a uber chic fashion statement having dressing options for more casual and street style fashion.

Apart from being a big hit on the runway, the khadi collection has become a prominent attire among celebrity fashion wardrobes. Popular Bollywood actresses such as Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, and even Hollywood star Emma Watson have opted for khadi silhouettes for prestigious events.

On khadi fashion trends, the expert shared, "From trendy tops, dresses, shirts, and jackets, khadi appeals to urban consumers. Khadi has become a fashion statement that is not only an eco-friendly fabric but also comfortable for all seasons."

"Its rough texture, pleasant feel and smooth finish. Also, the touch of natural dyes and block prints enhance the appeal of the fabric. Khadi is a great example for millennials as well as GenZ," she added.

Today, from boho-chic ensembles to high-fashion couture, khadi has traveled and transformed the world of fashion, starting from national to international stage because of its timeless appeal and adaptability.