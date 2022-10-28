Halloween 2022: Here is a 50 songs playlist to have spooky fun on the night of terrors

You've spent weeks planning the scare-your-socks-off costume, and zombie makeup. The grizzly streamers are in. There's (fake) blood on the dance floor. The menu is loaded with too-good-to-pass appetisers, and you have stocked up on candy for the kids. But what are the guests going to shake a leg to? All this party planning left you no time to create a deliciously spooky playlist for the night of terrors. Look no further than our ultimate playlist of true blue Halloween songs. It is packed with 50 songs, ranging from themes of your favourite horror shows and movies, to modern pop from Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, from rock classics by The Rolling Stones and Alice Cooper to iconic horror videos by Michael Jackson and Marilyn Manson.

Halloween songs fall largely into two categories, they are either dark and scary, or they are upbeat romps. Some of them merge different moods – campy (think 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings' by The Smashing Pumpkins which features in the latest Hollywood superhero movie 'Black Adam') and the terrifying (weren't you spooked by a blood-soaked The Weeknd in 'Blinding Lights'?). Prince's iconic Batdance is the funniest campy-meets-scary track in this style. Some of these tracks go deep into the philosophy of death, reminding you that death is but another plane (Blue Oyster Cult's 'Don't Fear the Reaper'), and some others celebrate the darkness within (June's 'A Little Messed Up' or Melanie Martinez's 'Mad Hatter'), taking a more accepting approach to mental health.

For your Halloween party, we have curated 50 incredible songs with all these flavours. Turn up the volume, and transmogrify this annual celebration of horrors into a night to remember.



1. 'Thriller' - Michael Jackson

https://youtu.be/sOnqjkJTMaA



2. 'Stranger Things' – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

https://youtu.be/2obv0DHuhu4



3. 'This is Halloween' – From Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

https://youtu.be/ZVuToMilP0A



4. 'The Addams Family' – Vic Mizzy

https://youtu.be/ZZ5IWRz78DY



5. 'Sympathy For the Devil' – The Rolling Stones

https://youtu.be/Jwtyn-L-2gQ

6. 'Bury A Friend' – Billie Eilish

https://youtu.be/HUHC9tYz8ik



7. 'Devil Inside' – INXS

https://youtu.be/hv_zJrO_ptk



7. 'Blinding Lights' – The Weeknd

https://youtu.be/4NRXx6U8ABQ

9. 'Dark Horse' – Katy Perry ft. Juicy J

https://youtu.be/0KSOMA3QBU0



10. 'Monster' – Lady Gaga

https://youtu.be/ksWj895oHBs

11. 'Haunted' - Beyoncé

https://youtu.be/K4r4lysSgLE

12. 'Somebody's Watching Me' – Rockwell

https://youtu.be/7YvAYIJSSZY



13. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

https://youtu.be/3tmd-ClpJxA



14. 'Black Widow' – Iggy Azalea ft. Rita Ora

https://youtu.be/u3u22OYqFGo

15. 'I'm In Love With A Monster' – Fifth Harmony (from 'Hotel Transylvania 2')

https://youtu.be/xlkFTxnizyk



16. 'Heathens' – twenty one pilots (from 'Suicide Squad')

https://youtu.be/UprcpdwuwCg



17. 'Disturbia' - Rihanna

https://youtu.be/E1mU6h4Xdxc

18. 'Cradles' – Sub Urban

https://youtu.be/KBtk5FUeJbk



19. The Monster – Eminem ft. Rihanna

https://youtu.be/EHkozMIXZ8w



20. 'Ghost' – Halsey

https://youtu.be/ao4o-XRU_KM



21. 'Bad Blood' – Taylor Swift

https://youtu.be/QcIy9NiNbmo

22. 'Ghostbusters' – Ray Parker Jr.

https://youtu.be/Fe93CLbHjxQ

23. 'Feed My Frankenstein' – Alice Cooper

https://youtu.be/NO2cHJmDkBg



24. 'Shout At The Devil' – Mötley Crüe

https://youtu.be/utyXQqZ35do



25. 'Spooky' – Dusty Springfield

https://youtu.be/h8bAbvk5Hs4

26. 'Come To Daddy' - Aphex Twin

https://youtu.be/TZ827lkktYs



27. 'Highway To Hell' – AC/DC

https://youtu.be/l482T0yNkeo

28. 'Enter Sandman' – Metallica

https://youtu.be/CD-E-LDc384



29. 'Black Magic Woman' – Santana

https://youtu.be/9wT1s96JIb0

30. 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)' – Marilyn Manson

https://youtu.be/QUvVdTlA23w



31. 'Inferno' – Sub Urban and Bella Poarch

https://youtu.be/hgF1HI_kW6s

32. 'Teeth' – 5 Seconds of Summer

https://youtu.be/JWeJHN5P-E8

33. 'Bad Habits' – Ed Sheeran

https://youtu.be/orJSJGHjBLI



34. 'Bad Romance' – Lady Gaga

https://youtu.be/qrO4YZeyl0I



35. 'Mad Hatter' – Melanie Martinez

https://youtu.be/04UjShXZbD0

36. 'Don't Fear The Reaper' – Blue Oyster Cult

https://youtu.be/Dy4HA3vUv2c



37. 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings' – The Smashing Pumpkins

https://youtu.be/8-r-V0uK4u0

38. 'Blood on the Dance Floor' – Michael Jackson

https://youtu.be/c3_NntYhzV4



39. 'Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)' – David Bowie

https://youtu.be/4eMbHHWohqY



40. 'Voodoo Child' – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

https://youtu.be/IZBlqcbpmxY

41. 'Midnight City' – M83

https://youtu.be/dX3k_QDnzHE

42. 'Demons' – Imagine Dragons

https://youtu.be/mWRsgZuwf_8



43. 'Boogie Monster' – Gnarls Barkley

https://youtu.be/fr-MKUYVzd4



44. Gorillaz - Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)

https://youtu.be/5qJp6xlKEug



45. 'Ghosttown' – Madonna

https://youtu.be/GgDxv0Qg_Rg



46. 'Batdance' – Prince

https://youtu.be/ulOLYnOthIw



47. 'A Little Messed Up' – June

https://youtu.be/IHoj7qvNmwk

48. 'Spiderwebs' – No Doubt

https://youtu.be/6ZktNItwexo



49. 'Living Dead Girl' – Rob Zombie

https://youtu.be/BvsMPOfblfg



50. 'Blood, Milk and Sky' – White Zombie

https://youtu.be/KaU7BthmCmU