Hair Fall? 5 vegetarian foods to include in your daily diet and never worry

Every person once in a lifetime goes through hair-fall challenge. And while we all long for long, strong and shiny hair, the reality at times is disappointing. With many hair fall care products and scalp health products, most of us struggle to find the right product that suits our hair, so the damage is more than any benefit. Experts, on the other hand, suggests to pat attention to diet, for hair can be a reflection of your overall health and wellbeing. Each strand of hair is made of cells containing keratin which need nourishment for long and healthy hair and scalp.

Our hair need multiple nutrients which include Biotin, Vitamin A, C, D, E, B12, Iron, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Zinc and other minerals. And food is the best source to get all the vitamins and minerals naturally. While non-veg is the most suggested option, it is a challenge for vegetarians to find that right food to improve hair health. But, here's the good news! Vegetarian foods have every required vitamin and mineral which can ensure your overall health, therefore, the hair fall and growth of hair. Here is a list of products that you can include in your daily diet to stop hair fall and have nourished hair.

Spinach:

Spinach is a great source of iron, folic acid as well as vitamin A, C and proteins. It also provides omega-3 acid, magnesium, potassium and calcium which help in boosting hair growth. You can consume spinach in your daily meals, as leaves paired with Avocado which is high on Vitamin E and fatty acids, and other salad leaves. Spinach soup in winters is also a wonderful source of getting required nutrients.

Carrots:

Known to be good for eyes, Carrots contain Vitamin A. The deficiency of Vitamin A can lead to dry and itchy scalp. Carrots make hair thicker, lustrous and also improve blood circulation which help prevent breakage of hair and hair fall.

Oats:

The most easy to cook food, Oats is a great source of fibre, iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. These vitamins and minerals help hair growth and makes it thick and healthy. Interestingly, Oats can be eaten any time of the day starting from breakfast to lunch and dinner. Try and include vegetable in your oats for an overall nourishment.

Walnuts, and Almonds

Many researches in the past have proved that deficiency of the polyunsaturated essential fatty acids like omega 6 fatty acid and omega-3 fatty acids can cause hair loss and scalp issues. It can also cause loss of eyebrows and lightening of hair. Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids as well as biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6 and B9), Vitamin E, plenty of protein and magnesium – all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp. Almonds on the other hand, are a rich source of daily vitamin E, B vitamins, zinc and essential fatty acids.

Sweet potatoes

High on beta-carotene which is converted by body into vitamin A, it helps speed up the rate of hair growth. Regular consumption of sweet potato can encourage the growth of thicker hair and prevent other hair follicles from regressing.

Apart from these six essential foods, include lentils, seeds like sunflower, flax, and chia seeds, beans, soya beans, whole grains, dairy products, yoghurt and fortified foods like Cereals to get complete nutrition for your hair.

