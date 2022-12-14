4 painless methods for hair fall and regrowth

For most men and women hair fall is a major source of anxiety and even depression. There are many different types of hair loss such as male and female pattern baldness, alopecia areata, hair thinning etc. When not treated in time hair loss can become permanent and irreversible. The best way forward is to get help immediately and find out the best new age hair loss solution that works for the type of hair loss that you are suffering from. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics suggests four new age methods to beat the hair fall and treatments for regrowth

PRP treatment: Platelet rich plasma therapy is a three step treatment for hair loss. This procedure involves drawing patients’ blood, processing it to obtain the plasma and injecting it back in the scalp. This treatment relies on the health of the plasma. PRP therapy works by improving natural hair growth by increasing blood supply to the follicle.

Stem cell therapy: This new found solution for hair loss and hair growth utilizes the stem cells for the patient’s tissues and injects them in the balding areas of the scalp. Stem cells have natural growth factors and hence improve hair growth.

Laser hair treatment: lasers are used to activate the dormant hair follicles and give them a new lease of life. This treatment needs to be done twice a week at least.

QR678 hair regrowth treatment for every type of hair loss and hair fall: While the above mentioned hair therapies are effective but they do not provide a long term solution and can cause side effects such as itchiness on scalp, infections and poor hair quality etc. QR678 hair rejuvenation therapy is the only treatment today that gives proven long term results without any side effects. Revolutionary QR678 is first of its kind and patented hair regrowth therapy whose results have been tested and well documented. In a recent study QR678 was found to be 300% more effective than PRP in terms of hair growth and stemming hair fall.

QR678 hair treatment contains hair growth elements that are entirely plant derived and can be safely used on everyone. QR678 hair fall treatment has given successful results in patients suffering from pattern baldness, covid related hair fall, chemotherapy induced hair fall, alopecia aerate, PCOD and PCOS related hair fall, seborrheic dermatitis and scalp dryness and dandruff. QR678 can rejuvenate your natural hair and give you healthier, shiner and longer hair . QR678 is painless, non-surgical and non-invasive simple hair regeneration procedure that has helped more than 1 lakh individuals worldwide. It takes just about 5 minutes to administer QR678 and benefits can be seen in just 16 weeks of starting the hair loss treatment. You will notice a remarkable change in the thickness, number and density of your hair.