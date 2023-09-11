Gym Day 2023: 6 Steps To Follow For A Successful Day At Gym

With the festive season just around the corner, health and fitness are at the forefront of many people's minds. However, did you know that there is a dedicated day for celebrating the Gym?

Gym Day is celebrated on September 12 in order to promote overall well-being by motivating individuals to prioritise their health through increased physical activity and fostering healthy routines in their daily lives.

This initiative was founded by fitness enthusiasts from the MyFitness sports club, hailing from Estonia and Latvia, in 2022. Its foundation is centered around the concept that September marks a time when many individuals embark on new health-related habits following the summer season or combat sedentary behaviour as the weather begins to transition.

Over time, this day has gained popularity and is now an annual celebration embraced by members of the fitness community and those eager to embark on their wellness journey.

Engaging in physical activity not only contributes to improved physical health but also has positive effects on mental well-being, self-confidence, and social life.

6 Steps for a Successful Gym Day in 2023:

Warm-up: Start with a 5-10 minute warm-up to increase blood flow and prepare your muscles for exercise. You can do light cardio, such as jogging in place or cycling, and some dynamic stretches.

Stay Hydrated: Drink water throughout your workout to stay hydrated. Proper hydration is crucial for your performance and recovery.

Proper Form: Focus on maintaining proper form during exercises to avoid injury. If you're unsure, don't hesitate to ask a trainer for guidance.

Progressive Overload: To see continuous improvement, gradually increase the intensity of your workouts by adding more weight, reps, or sets.

Rest Periods: Allow adequate rest between sets to recover. The length of your rest period will depend on your fitness level and the exercise.

Cool Down: After your workout, cool down with some static stretching to help with flexibility and reduce muscle soreness.

