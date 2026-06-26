Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple Reopens After Four-Day Festival; Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Visits Shrine

Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple Reopens After Four-Day Festival |

The revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati reopened its doors to devotees after the conclusion of the four-day Ambubachi Mela. The sacred festival is one of the most significant religious gatherings, especially in eastern India. Thousands of pilgrims from across the country thronged the temple premises as worship resumed following the annual observance, which is deeply rooted in Shakta traditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Governor visits Kamakhya Temple

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya also visited the shrine on the occasion and offered prayers at the temple on Friday, June 26, 2026. During his visit, he sought blessings for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Assam. The Governor also interacted with temple authorities and appreciated the efforts made to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the Kamakhya temple on Friday and offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya after the door of the main sanctum opens today in the early morning. He also shared the pictures of the temple on X and wrote, "Today, on the sacred occasion of the conclusion of the Ambubachi Mela, I was blessed with the supreme fortune of having darshan and worship of Maa Kamakhya. At the lotus feet of the Divine Mother Kamakhya, the primordial foundation of creation and the mother of the universe, I bowed my head and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and auspicious lives of all the citizens of Assam and my dear ones."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ambubachi Mela concludes

Ambubachi Mela which commenced on June 22, 2026 and finally concluded today and that led to the opening of the temple. Ambubachi Mela is a four-day sacred festival which is celebrated in the Kamakhya Temple. During these days, the main sanctum of the temple remains closed. One of the key attractions of the festival is the distribution of Angodak (sacred water) and Angabastra (sacred cloth), which devotees regard as blessed by the goddess.

These sacred offerings hold immense spiritual significance among followers. After the reopening of the temple for public, thousands of devotees thronged in the temple to seek blessings.