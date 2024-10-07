Gut Hormones Are The Key To Fight Fatty Liver Diseases; Japanese Study Reveals

Canva

A Japanese study has uncovered the crucial role of the gut in preventing fatty liver disease caused by high-fat diets. Fat accumulation in the liver, often driven by obesity and unhealthy eating, is a growing health concern worldwide. This condition, marked by excess fat in the liver, increases the risk of various metabolic disorders. While most previous research has focused on fat metabolism in the liver itself, these new findings show the importance of the gut in this process. Researchers from Fujita Health University studied how key hormones, such as glucagon, GLP-1, and GLP-2, affect fat absorption and liver fat buildup in mice.

The study, published in Nutrients, found that mice genetically modified to have inactive hormone genes absorbed less fat in their intestines. As a result, these mice had lower levels of fat in their liver, even though their fat-burning ability in the liver was reduced. This suggests that the reduction of fat absorption in the gut can help prevent diet-induced fatty liver. Despite consuming a high-fat diet, the mice with inactive hormone genes showed less fat buildup and reduced adipose (fat) tissue weight.

"When we subjected both GCGKO mice (lab-generated mice with a gene that has been inactivated) and control mice to an HFD for one week, the GCGKO mice exhibited a significantly lower increase in hepatic free fatty acid (FFA) and triglyceride levels, along with reduced adipose tissue weight," said Associate Professor Yusuke Seino from the varsity. These results highlight the potential of controlling fat absorption in the gut to manage liver health.

Additionally, the research explored the relationship between diet, hormones, and gut bacteria. The mice on high-fat diets experienced changes in their gut bacteria, including an increase in Parabacteroides and a decrease in Lactobacillus, both of which are linked to resistance to obesity. The study suggests that targeting gut hormones like glucagon and GLP-2 could be a promising strategy for treating obesity and fatty liver disease. These hormones play an important role in regulating insulin sensitivity and lipid metabolism, making them potential targets for future therapies.