Worried About A Fatty Liver? Here Are 7 Foods That Can Help With It

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 27, 2024
Many people have fatty liver due to sedentary lifestyle and underlying health issues. Here are food that can help reduce fat from the liver
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fishes help reduce liver fat and inflammation.
Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, nuts help improve liver function and reduce inflammation
Avacados can help support liver health by lowering bad cholesterol and reducing liver fat
Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins, which help reduce liver fat and inflammation
Olive oil is said to have numerous benefits. High in monounsaturated fats, it improves liver enzyme levels and helps reduce fat levels in the liver
Garlic contains organosulfur compounds such as allicin and selenium, which are known to cleanse the liver and reduce fat buildup