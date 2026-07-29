Guru Purnima 2026: From Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan To Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Quotes By Renowned Indian Teachers, Academic Philosophers & Gurus To Share On This Occasion |

Guru Purnima, celebrated this year on July 29, is a sacred occasion dedicated to honouring gurus, teachers, mentors, and guides who illuminate the path of knowledge and wisdom. The festival is a reminder of the invaluable role educators play in shaping not just careers, but character and life itself. On this auspicious day, take inspiration from some of India's most revered teachers, philosophers, and visionaries whose words continue to inspire generations.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

Dr. Radhakrishnan believed that education should encourage independent thinking rather than rote learning. A great teacher inspires curiosity and empowers students to discover answers on their own.

Savitribai Phule

"A woman without education is like a banyan tree without roots or leaves."

A pioneer of women's education in India, Savitribai Phule highlighted how education gives strength, confidence, and identity. Her words continue to emphasize the transformative power of learning for every individual.

Rabindranath Tagore

"A teacher can never truly teach unless he is still learning himself. A lamp can never light another lamp unless it continues to burn its own flame."

Tagore believed that the best educators remain lifelong learners. Only those who continue to grow in knowledge and wisdom can genuinely inspire others.

Swami Vivekananda

"The Guru is the bright mask which God wears in order to come to us."

Swami Vivekananda viewed a guru as a divine guide who leads people from ignorance to enlightenment. His words reflect the deep spiritual significance of the teacher-disciple relationship.

Swami Dayananda Saraswati

"Mother, father and teacher are the best guides for a person. That person is really lucky whose parents are virtuous as they will always guide him to the right way and always think good for him."

Swami Dayananda Saraswati stressed that life's greatest teachers often begin at home. Parents and educators together lay the foundation of values, discipline, and moral character.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

"A good student could learn more from a bad teacher than a poor student from even a skilled teacher."

Dr. Kalam believed that a student's attitude toward learning matters just as much as the quality of teaching. Curiosity, determination, and the willingness to learn can turn every experience into an opportunity for growth.