Guru Nanak Death Anniversary 2020: Inspirational quotes and teachings by Nanak Dev on his 481st death anniversary

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, died on September 22, 1539. He was known for his political, social and spiritual beliefs which were based on love, equality, fraternity and virtue.

Guru Nanak is said to have travelled entire Asia teaching people of 'one God', that God constitutes the eternal truth and he resides in his creations. Guru Nanak is viewed as a symbol of peace and servicing. His teachings are based on the principles of quality, goodness, and virtue. His teachings are preserved in Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism. Guru Nanak also set up various social, political and spiritual platforms based on the principles he practiced and preached.

On Guru Nanak's 481st death anniversary, here are some of his best quotes and teachings: