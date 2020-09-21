Guru Nanak Death Anniversary 2020: Inspirational quotes and teachings by Nanak Dev on his 481st death anniversary

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, died on September 22, 1539. He was known for his political, social and spiritual beliefs which were based on love, equality, fraternity and virtue.
Guru Nanak is said to have travelled entire Asia teaching people of 'one God', that God constitutes the eternal truth and he resides in his creations. Guru Nanak is viewed as a symbol of peace and servicing. His teachings are based on the principles of quality, goodness, and virtue. His teachings are preserved in Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism. Guru Nanak also set up various social, political and spiritual platforms based on the principles he practiced and preached.
On Guru Nanak's 481st death anniversary, here are some of his best quotes and teachings:
“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”
"There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained.”
"Conquer your mind and conquer the world."
“The world is a drama, staged in a dream”
“Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.”
“Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.”
The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman is visibly the cause.
"Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don't understand truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is plant? Who knows where the sin lies, being a vegetarian."
“Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit.”
“If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but Him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe.”
