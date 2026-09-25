Gupteshwar Mahadev Annual Fair: Two-Day Festivities To Begin In Udaipur On September 26 | X

The annual fair at Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is set to begin on September 26, 2026, bringing devotees and visitors together for a two-day religious celebration. The fair is held every year at the revered temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is marked by religious rituals and festive activities.

Annual Fair To Be Held At Gupteshwar Temple In Udaipur

Rajasthan's Udaipur is set to host a two-day annual fair at the Shri Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple, also known as the "Amarnath of Udaipur." The two-day annual festival and fair will be held at the ancient Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple in Titaradi, Udaipur, from Saturday, September 26, 2026.

However, the festivities will effectively begin tonight. According to the temple's priest, the monthly Purnima (full moon) Bhajan-Satsang and night vigil (Jagran) will begin at 9 PM.

Religious Significance

Gupteshwar Mahadev is a prominent Shiva shrine in the region and holds religious significance for local devotees. During the annual fair, special prayers and rituals are performed at the temple. Devotees traditionally offer flowers, fruits and other items to Lord Shiva as part of their worship.

The fair is also an important part of the local cultural calendar, bringing together religious traditions and community participation. Temporary stalls and other activities add to the festive atmosphere around the temple during the celebrations.

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Flag Hoisting Tradition

The annual fair will commence on September 26 and continue for two days. Devotees visiting the temple are expected to participate in the religious ceremonies and seek darshan of Gupteshwar Mahadev.

The main two-day fair will feature special religious rituals, grand decorations and local market stalls. Villagers from Biliya, Gukhar Magri and Ambaphala traditionally arrive while playing drums (dhol-thali) to hoist the sacred flag atop the hill.