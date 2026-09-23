Ranthambore Tourism Season: Rajasthan Police Launches 24x7 Tourist Helpline From October 1 | X - DIPRRajasthan

Jaipur: To assist domestic and international visitors arriving in Sawai Madhopur and the world-famous Ranthambore National Park during the upcoming tourism season, a special tourist helpline will be launched by Rajasthan Police from October 1.

Tourist helpline launched

The round-the-clock helpline, 07462-251251, will operate from the Superintendent of Police office itself and provide tourism-related information, address complaints and grievances, and coordinate with concerned departments to help visitors.

Superintendent of Police Jyeshtha Maitreyi said, "Officers and personnel would be available round the clock to provide tourism-related information, address complaints and grievances, and coordinate with concerned departments to provide assistance to visitors."

The initiative comes as safari tourism in Ranthambore and other tiger reserves in Rajasthan is set to resume from October 1 after the monsoon break. The winter months will have the peak tourism season, with large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists expected to visit Ranthambore for tiger safaris.

Visitor assistance services

Through the helpline, tourists will be provided information about Ranthambore National Park, tourist attractions, historical and religious sites, and other places of interest in and around Sawai Madhopur. They will also be guided on safari-related rules, timings, and other requirements.

The helpline will also provide information on routes and local transport to railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and tourist destinations. Visitors can seek information about hotels, restaurants, parking facilities, food, drinking water, toilets, and other essential tourism services.

Police monitoring and safety measures

Police officials said tourist feedback and suggestions received through the helpline would be recorded and forwarded to the concerned authorities to help improve tourism arrangements. For complaints or requests for assistance, the police will attempt to provide an initial response or assistance within 15 minutes.

Serious complaints or issues requiring intervention by other departments will be immediately forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action.

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The police have also warned tourists against fraudulent safari-booking websites and phone numbers being promoted on Google. Visitors have been advised to book Ranthambore safari tickets only through the Forest Department's authorised website, booking.forestrajasthan.com. For offline bookings, tourists have been advised to use only the booking window at the Forest Department's government office near the roadways depot.

Tourist contact details

Tourist Helpline: 07462-251251

WhatsApp: 9530437072

SP Maitreyi said the initiative is aimed at ensuring a safe and convenient experience for tourists while strengthening coordination between the police and other departments for the prompt resolution of visitor-related issues.