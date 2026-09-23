 MV Cape Dao Attacked Off Oman Coast While Sailing To India, One Indian National Killed; Embassy Confirms
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MV Cape Dao Attacked Off Oman Coast While Sailing To India, One Indian National Killed; Embassy Confirms

An Indian national was killed in an attack on merchant vessel MV Cape Dao while it was transiting towards India, the Indian Embassy in Oman said. The embassy is coordinating with Omani authorities and the vessel’s RPSL over the safety of the crew, including 19 Indian nationals, and is in touch with the deceased’s family. The attacker remains unidentified.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
MV Cape Dao Attacked Off Oman Coast While Sailing To India, One Indian National Killed; Embassy Confirms
MV Cape Dao Attacked Off Oman Coast While Sailing To India, One Indian National Killed; Embassy Confirms | X @FSUIINDIA

Dubai: An Indian national was killed in an attack on merchant vessel MV Cape Dao while it was transiting towards India, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday.

The embassy said it was closely monitoring the attack and was in coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew members on board, including 19 Indian nationals.

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“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

It is not yet clear who attacked the vessel.

The embassy said it was coordinating with the RPSL and was in touch with the family of the deceased.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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