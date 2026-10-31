Gulliver's Travels: The India Connection You May Have Missed In Jonathan Swift's 300-Year-Old Classic

Many readers first meet Gulliver’s Travels through its best-known episode: Lemuel Gulliver, a giant among the tiny Lilliputians, waking up to find himself tied down by miniature people. But Jonathan Swift’s 1726 book is much more than a fantastical adventure. Three centuries after its publication, the classic remains known for its sharp satire of politics, society and human behaviour — and it also carries a small but fascinating connection to India.

Written by Irish author Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels was originally published under the longer title Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World. Presented as the account of a sailor’s journeys, the book follows Gulliver through strange lands and encounters. While its imaginative settings made it memorable, Swift used these fictional experiences to criticise the world he knew, including political rivalries, scientific vanity and colonial ambitions.

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The India connection in Gulliver's voyages

The India connection lies in the maritime world that frames Gulliver’s travels. As per reports, his fictional voyages refer to real trading routes and destinations, including ships sailing towards Surat and stopping at Fort St George in Madras, now Chennai. These references give the story a sense of realism, placing its imaginary adventures within the commercial networks familiar to readers of the early 18th century.

At the time the book appeared in 1726, the Mughal Empire still existed, though it had weakened following Aurangzeb’s death in 1707, states online reports. The East India Company had already established trading settlements in coastal India, including Surat, Madras and Bombay. However, the Company’s territorial expansion was still ahead: the Battle of Plassey, a turning point in its political power, would take place in 1757.

Swift’s own reading also connected him to accounts of India. During his years working as secretary to Sir William Temple in the 1690s, his reading list included a reference to François Bernier’s writings on the Mughal Empire.

So, while India is not the setting of Gulliver’s most famous adventures, its ports, trade routes and historical context form part of the world behind Swift’s enduring satire.