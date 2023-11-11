Gulf Nations Set To Introduce Schengen-Style Visa For Travellers

Dubai's Burj Khalifa | Unsplash

Good news for travellers! Now, you can travel to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with a single tourist visa. This will be similar to using a Schengen visa. The move is aimed at simplifying travel arrangements and fostering tourism. The approval of the unified tourist visa in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries was recently announced by GCC President Sayyed Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi at the 40th meeting of the Interior Ministers.

According to a CNBC 18 report, the member states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, have unanimously endorsed a cohesive tourism visa system slated to launch in the coming years, with an expected rollout in 2024–25. This initiative is poised to simplify cross-border travel within the GCC nations, thereby contributing to increased tourism and economic growth.

This groundbreaking decision is poised to eliminate bureaucratic barriers and promote a more interconnected travel experience, making it easier for tourists and residents to explore the diverse offerings of the GCC nations. The move is expected to not only enhance the overall tourism experience but also stimulate economic growth within the region.

In addition to the unified tourist visa, the GCC states have also endorsed the electronic linking of traffic offenses across member states. This forward-looking measure aims to enhance traffic management and ensure a standardized approach to handling traffic violations, fostering a safer and more organized travel environment.

What is a Schengen visa?

A Schengen-style visa, inspired by the Schengen Agreement in Europe, refers to a unified visa system that allows individuals to travel seamlessly across multiple countries within a specific region using a single visa.

The Schengen Area, the world's largest free travel zone, comprises 26 countries: 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Croatia was the latest country to be voted into the Schengen Zone, allowing travellers to visit the country on a Schengen visa as of January 1, 2023.

