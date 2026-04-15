'Gujju Puppy': Adorable Video Of Pet Dog Eating Aamras Puri In Gujarati Home Goes Viral, Divides The Internet

Mango season is here, and while most of us are busy diving into bowls of aamras puri, one very lucky beagle has joined the party, and the internet has a lot of feelings about it.

A video posted on the Instagram page of Junu, an adorable beagle, is currently making rounds online with the caption "Mango Lover" and a simple but perfectly crafted description: “POV: You’re a dog in a Gujarati house during mango season.”

The clip shows Junu’s owner feeding him the beloved summer classic, aamras puri, while the little dog eats with the kind of patience and enthusiasm that only a true food lover possesses. It is, by every measure, peak wholesome content.

Check out the video below:

Internet divided

While for many viewers, it was an instant mood-lifter. For others, it raised some serious questions. The comments section became a battleground of two very distinct opinions, with some of those who found it absolutely adorable and some who were genuinely concerned about Junu’s diet.

On the side of pure joy, one wrote, “My beagle also eats like this with me." Another stated, “Proper gujju puppy! Look how patiently and adorably he eats, chottu cutie." Meanwhile, a third user called the goig a “Gujju chokro." Other comments read, "So true and my pets would eat only Alphonso” and “Lucky dog! Looks yummy."

But the concerned pet parents were equally vocal, with one writing, “Wheat is good for beagles?" “Inko meetha nai dena chahiye, it’s not good for them,” stated another. Another person expressed, “Don’t get your dog used to these foods. Make them have non-veg food, which they are used to. Get good dog food.”

Many other similar comments featured: “Please don’t feed your dog this. It’s not good for them.” “Kutte ko oily nhi khilate h aur na he sugar, kya karrha h ye aadmi," and “Feeding your dog poori isn’t love. It’s ok once in a while but what they need is meat.”

And then there was the voice of reason in the middle, commenting, “This is adorable and of course everybody in the comments is judging, but actually none of these ingredients are harmful in small quantities.”