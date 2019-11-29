Guiding Light: Meditation with pure desire by Mataji Nirmala Devi

"For as sahaja yoga, the basic thing is Kundalin. and the Kundalini, is the pure desire. That means all other desires are impure. There is only one pure desire. And that is to be one with the Divine. One with the Brahma, one with God -- that is the only pure desire. So train your mind gradually to achieve that desire as the main thing. If you train your mind in that way, then you can develop pure desire. Now, this desire is purest and highest. to be one with the Divine, and to achieve that what you have to do - you have to keep your Mother Adishakti pleased.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation is for you to go deep down into yourself, to achieve all that your Sahastrara wants to give you, to achieve that height of detachment, of understanding. It is only through meditation. So, what happens in meditation is that your awareness crosses over Agnya, goes above and it is now stationed in Sahastrara, in thoughtless awareness. Then the reality and the beauty of Sahastrara starts pouring in your own character, in your own temperament.

If the Spirit is awakened within you, you develop the bhakti and dropout all nonsensical idea, all different things that have crawled into your head. But you just develop the Bhakti, is love and love, which understands what is Bhakti and Shraddha. Unless and until you develop that Bhakti and Shraddha within you, you cannot rise.”