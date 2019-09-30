Guiding Light: Goddess of bravery

We can see Navratri is being celebrated with a lot of fanfare and excitement, and on the third day it is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, who symbolises peace and serenity. This Maa Durga ‘Shakti’ sitting astride a tiger, displays a golden hue to her skin, possesses 10 hands and three eyes. Eight of her hands display weapons while the remaining two are respectively in the mudras of gestures of boon giving and stopping harm. Chandra + Ghanta, meaning supreme bliss and knowledge, showering peace and serenity, like cool breeze in a moonlit night.

The importance

In Durga Pooja the third day of Navratri is considered to be very important. This day, the mind of the sadhak enters Manipura Chakra. At this stage by the grace of Maa Chandraghanta he becomes capable of seeing unearthly and divine things. He smells the divine fragrance and many types of divine sounds become audible to him. On this day and in this stage of discipline the sadhak is required to be most careful. By the grace of Mother Chandraghanta all sins of the sadhak (striver) are burnt up and obstacles removed. Her worship is instantly fruitful. She is always in a gesture as if ready to proceed for the battlefield and thus she removes the difficulties of devotees very promptly.

Colour and offerings

Associated with growth, nature, and energy, the colour of the day is green. But she wears a grey-colored half-moon on her forehead that symbolizes her mood, ever ready to fight to destroy the foes of her devotees. So primarily, one should wear shades grey. Devotees on this day offer milk to the goddess. One can also cook elaborate dishes like sabudana kheer or makhana kheer (with dry fruits) for the bhog. It is believed that praying this form of shakti could cure all your problems in life.