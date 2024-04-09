Gudi Padwa Special: Here's Why Traditional Paithani Sarees Are Perfect Festive Wear

Paithani sarees, often proudly called the Queen of Sarees in Maharashtra, are celebrated for their exquisite craftsmanship, vibrant colors, intricate gold work, and luxurious textures, making them cherished heirlooms passed down through generations. On this auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, as several homes in the state and its neighbourhood adorn this ethnic weave, know about the timeless appeal and aesthetic features of the traditional Paithani sarees.

Balkrishna Namdev Kapse, the founder of Kapse Paithani, the brand that Nita Ambani reportedly wore at the first anniversary celebration of NMACC, tells the Free Press Journal that there's meticulous handwork involved in creating each piece of Paithani clothing, from dyeing silk yarns to crafting elaborate designs that reflect the artistry and dedication of skilled craftswomen.

Admiring the beauty of the weave and its characteristics, he says, "These sarees feature all-natural dyes, offering a brilliant range of hues with symbolic meanings. In Kapse Paithani, we are proud of our purely manual work, where we use only the highest quality zari, a mix of metal alloys in solid gold, to combine the exact colour."

Despite facing challenges from machine-made fabrics, the tradition of Paithani weaving persists, blending contemporary elements with traditional techniques. Paithani sarees symbolise heritage, elegance, and style, suitable for various occasions and draping styles. Their timeless allure lies in their craftsmanship, cotton texture, and vibrant colors, representing cultural pride and artistic expression.

Each saree is a testament to the talent and dedication of weavers, preserving a rich legacy of handcrafted artistry. Efforts are underway to introduce Paithani sarees to a global audience while ensuring the tradition's continuation for future generations.

It is noted that the Paithani work takes into account skilled artisans who just cannot settle for anything less than perfection and consider clinically weaving in the golden thread to create intriguing geometric patterns like 'Ashta-Patti' (eight-fold) and prominent floral designs like 'Rutana' (season) to illustrate the elegance of nature.