Gudi Padwa 2022: Here’s all the things you can buy on this auspicious festival

Shopping and festival are two sides of same coin. However, shopping is an important aspect of this Hindu festival called Gudi Padwa. Gudi Padwa is considered as the beginning of Hindu New Year and an auspicious time to buy new things. Read on to know more about what you can buy on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Apart from buying things, people also buy sweets and gifts for friends and relatives. Women draw Rangoli in front of main entrance of house and install traditional Gudi. Special Gudi Padwa feast is prepared which includes Puran Poli and Shrikhand for starting New Year with a blast.



Buying Gold

Gudi Padwa is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold. According to Hindu mythology, buying gold on the occasion of Gudi Padwa brings lot of prosperity in house. You can buy gold ornaments, jewellery, gold coins and other gold items during Gudi Padwa. Apart from gold, you can also buy other things like silver, pearls or platinum on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Buying New Clothes

Gudi Padwa is celebrated by wearing new clothes. Therefore, there is a lot of rush to buy traditional clothes in market. Men basically wearKurta-Paijamaand women wearSaree. According to Hindu mythology, it is considered auspicious to welcome New Year with new clothes. Therefore, Hindus prefer to buy new clothes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. At the same time people do not want to miss 'Good offers' and 'Sale' announced on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Buying New House

If you are planning to buy a new house, buy it on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Buying new house is also considered auspicious on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Many people even shift to new house on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. People also plan house warming ceremonies on this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.



Buying Furniture

You can also buy new furniture on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Do not miss the opportunity to get good furniture at discounted rates. Check out branded stores, you will realise that this is the right chance to buy good furniture at cheap rates. Such stores even offer 25-50% discount on the occasion of Gudi Padwa as frequency of people buying furniture is very high.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:37 PM IST