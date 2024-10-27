Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

Happy Vasu Baras | FPJ

The auspicious Hindu festival of Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated a day before Dhanters. It is mostly observed in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat refers to this festival as Vagh Baras, whereas Maharashtra calls it Vasu Baras. Furthermore, the celebration is known as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival Govatsa Dwadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, October 28. The shubh tithi begins on October 28, 2024, at 7:50 AM and will end on October 29, 2024, at 10:31 AM. Additionally, Pradoshkala Muhurat will commence at 5:47 PM and will end at 8:21 PM.

Here's 25+ Govatsa Dwadashi 2024 Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

