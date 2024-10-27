 Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGovatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

According to Drik Panchang, Govatsa Dwadashi 2024 will be observed on Monday, October 28.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Happy Vasu Baras | FPJ

The auspicious Hindu festival of Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated a day before Dhanters. It is mostly observed in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat refers to this festival as Vagh Baras, whereas Maharashtra calls it Vasu Baras. Furthermore, the celebration is known as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival Govatsa Dwadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, October 28. The shubh tithi begins on October 28, 2024, at 7:50 AM and will end on October 29, 2024, at 10:31 AM. Additionally, Pradoshkala Muhurat will commence at 5:47 PM and will end at 8:21 PM.

Here's 25+ Govatsa Dwadashi 2024 Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

Read Also
Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vidhi & More
article-image

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

Revamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival

Revamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vidhi & More

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vidhi & More

Delhi's Poor AQI: Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Skin Health 

Delhi's Poor AQI: Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Skin Health 

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Know All About Date, Vrat, Rituals, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Festival...

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Know All About Date, Vrat, Rituals, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Festival...