 Gordon Ramsay Says His Favourite British Food Is 'Biryani': Desi Foodies Troll Celebrity Chef, 'Enough With The Indian Invasion'
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay called biryani his favourite British food in a recent interview, sparking a wave of reactions from desi foodies online. Many joked about the “Indian invasion” of British cuisine, while others pointed out the irony and colonial influences behind today’s popular dishes. Ramsay’s comments reignited debate over what truly defines British food.

Aanchal CUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Gordon Ramsay | Instagram

Gordon Ramsay’s recent interview has sparked a lively debate after the celebrity chef named "biryani" as his favourite British food, a statement that left many desi foodies both amused and bemused. When host Nila Varman of Kiss Radio asked Ramsay about his top British dish, he took listeners by surprise.

Ramsay shared, "Mum's landlord, growing up in Solihull before we went to Stratford on Avon, was from Rajasthan and I fell in love with Biriyani. After Biryani, it was Butter Chicken. I went to the birthplace. I wanted to understand not how good it was but what am I not doing right? So I did that journey to get schooled to make an incredible Butter Chicken. And then I was cooking with India's most incredible chef doing a goat Biriyani, for 3,000 guests."

Check out the video below:

Desi netizens react

But his fondness for Indian cuisine, especially calling biryani and butter chicken “British food”, quickly set social media abuzz. Under the interview clip, users couldn’t resist poking fun at Ramsay’s comments. One remarked, “Favorite British dish. Biryani and butter chicken? I guess colonization worked out!” Another chimed in, “Basically nothing British… all Indian cuisines."

article-image

Some pointed out, saying, “Biryani and butter chicken isn’t a British dish, FFS. They even tryna colonise our dishes, man. Next they’ll say fish and chips was invented by a Brit…" Another user offered historical context, noting, “Butter chicken has ingredients which India didn’t have until the British came, for example, chillies, tomatoes, etc. Most of the dishes we eat today are fairly new. Maybe post-1900. So a lot of dishes that we eat today have a lot of influence from the colonisers."

Other comments were more direct, "Not a British dish! Geeze! And chef had no idea! Enough with the Indian invasion," and "Even British people know British food doesn’t exist."

