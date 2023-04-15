Good News: No need to pay electricity bills with Solar AC |

With the onset of summers in India, the usage of AC has increased and so does the electricity bill. Solar AC is the solution to this problem. There are ACs ranging from 0.8 ton, 1 ton and 1.5 ton to 2 ton in the market and window and split ACs. Solar ACs are also, available online.

If you use the electric AC for 14 to 15 hours daily, then your daily AC electricity cost will be around 20 units and in a month it will cost around 600 units. If the electricity charge is ₹8 per unit, then your monthly cost will be ₹4800. While on the other hand, Solar AC will cost no electricity bill. In this way, ₹4800 will be saved every month by installing solar AC.

The maintenance cost of running solar AC is less. Solar AC is also beneficial for the environment. However, solar ACs come with the cost of solar panels and battery replacement but that too, in 5-25 years.

1 ton solar AC will cost up to ₹1 lakh and 1.5 ton solar AC will cost around ₹2 lakh. Solar AC is a one time expenditure and by installing it, one can get relief from electricity expenses for 25 years.

