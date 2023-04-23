Good News! Buy a Scottish island for ₹1.5 crore; check details

Barlocco Island | Galbraith Group

Owning a home is everyone's dream. But what about owning an island? Yes, you heard it right! Now you can be the owner of an island.

How cool is that?

Barlocco Island, a remote and uninhabited island situated just off the southern coast of Scotland, is up for sale for $190,000 (approx ₹1.5 crore), as per a report in CNN.

The island includes a flood pond that supplies water to livestock and other species during the winter months. It also has a pebble beach that is accessible on foot, and a boat can be beached or anchored there at low tide. Barlocco is one of the Islands of Fleet, which also include Ardwall Island and Murray's Isles.

The Galbraith Group, which is handling the sale, said it was a 'rare opportunity' for someone to own their own island. The 25-acre site has 'outstanding views' and has some of the largest seabird colonies in the area.

"There's still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquility in the most beautiful scenery around," Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, who is handling the sale of the island, said in a statement, as per the outlet.

The closest town is around six miles away, and it takes an hour by road to reach the nearest train station. London and Edinburgh are more than 350 and 100 miles away, respectively.

Currently, there are no buildings on the island, and there are no planning applications in place either. The buyer is being advised to discuss opportunities to construct on the island with the local planning authority.