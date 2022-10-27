Goa's popular resto-bar O'Aido comes to Mumbai this weekend: More details inside

Missing a trip to Goa and the scrumptious Goan food this weekend? O'Aido, one of Goa's famous restaurant and bar in Anjuna is hosting its first culinary pop-up in Bandra. O’Aido - which translates to Patio or Courtyard in Portuguese is a year-old restaurant and cocktail bar, and a part of one of Anjuna’s oldest hotels — Om Rose Garden that was set up in the 1960's.

Curated by Head Chef Ruben Pinto, the food menu is a mix of small plates which celebrates local Goan flavours and ingredients. The chef will be serving tapas style delectable comfort food where he re-interprets heirloom family recipes for the modern Indian diner.

Expect comforting Portuguese inspired dishes with a Goan twist at this pop-up. The menu features vegetarian and non-vegetarian house-favourites such as Mushroom and Mozzarella Rissois with Toum, served with a dollop of of umami-laden mushroom sauce made from Porcini mushrooms along with a side of green salad; Dill and coconut Tempura Broccoli with radish aioli and pickles; Over-stuffed Falafel Sandwich with house-made fries and slaw and Goan Poee, three-cheese and basil pesto toastie and mixed Lentil Cutlets with house-made Aubergine Pickle to name a few.

For seafood lovers, don’t miss Chef Ruben’s rendition of Prawn Bachao, where plump prawns are marinated in a home-made recheado masala (infused with dried prawns) and served with a refreshing coconut and cucumber salad; Dill and Coconut Tempura Sardines - deboned and marinated in a dill and coconut base served with a house-made radish-infused mayonnaise; Over-stuffed Roast Chicken Sandwich with house-made fries and Slaw; Goan Poee Chorizo and BBQ Chicken Toastie and over-stuffed Roast Pork Sandwich with house-made fries and slaw.

Complete your meal with one of the best renditions of Serradura - a rich and creamy layered dessert is perfectly offset with a crumbly chocolate soil and a Mango and Orange Coulis. Pair your choice of delectable food with their range of cocktails including the traditional Chorizo Bloody Mary, Susegad Gin Sour, Gin Basil Smash, Passion Rita and Pomo Caffe.

Enjoy the food and dring evening with love music and games.

On October 29 and 30 (Saturday and Sunday)

At Veranda Rooftop, Executive Enclave, Pali Hill, Bandra, West.

Price: Entry free. food and cocktails available on purchase

Form 4.30 pm to midnight.