Giloy In Ayurveda: Nature's Remedy For Immunity, Skin And More

Ayurveda offers natural solutions to every problem along with maintaining overall health. It includes using herbs, spices, and other ingredients as it is or in blend for better results. Giloy is considered special in Ayurveda for its numerous benefits. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about this valued herb, its benefits, and the giloy products offered by Patanjali.

Know Giloy

Giloy is an essential creeper which is also called 'guduchi' or 'amrita' (root of immortality) in Ayurveda. Its stem, leaves, and roots are used in Ayurvedic medicines. It grows in tropical and subtropical regions in wild deciduous areas and dry forests in India. It usually grows between Kumaon and Assam and in a wide area in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, and Karnataka. Now find out giloy’s ayurvedic health benefits in the words of Acharya Balkrishnaji, along with the giloy products developed by Patanjali.

4 Health Benefits of Giloy

Skin Benefits: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “It is beneficial for various skin issues — whether they are itching, ringworm, or eczema. It works effectively on external skin conditions as well.”

Balancing Doshas: Acharya Balkrishnaji speaks about Giloy’s unique quality in balancing the three doshas. “People with either a "cold" or "hot" constitution can consume it. From an Ayurvedic perspective, it is recognised as Tridosh-ghna (balancing all three doshas), Kapha-ghna (pacifying Kapha), Vata-ghna (pacifying Vata), and Kushtha-ghna (curing skin diseases).”

Control Fever: “It also helps those suffering from chronic fevers; we often see patients who have had a fever for years, having undergone numerous tests and consulted many doctors without finding a diagnosis. To them, I say: forget about the specific diagnosis and simply consume this divine medicine for a few days. Just as this creeper has brought lush greenery to the tree under whose shade I stand, it will bring vitality and freshness to your barren life — this creeper, this Giloy, this Amrita,” suggests Acharya Balkrishnaji.

For Blood Sugar Levels and Digestion: Giloy is great for regulating blood sugar and bringing it to normal, along with managing metabolic functioning. It also boosts digestive functioning and balancing gut health.

Opt for Patanjali’s giloy product range as per your requirement. Patanjali Giloy Juice (500 Ml) is a great preparation to provide immunity and cleanse the system. It boosts digestive health while regulating blood sugar levels and treating fever.

Divya Giloy Ghanvati Advance (39 Gms) contains giloy, ashwagandha, neem, triphala, and tulsi. It also works to increase immunity, treat fever, lower stress and tiredness, purify the body, and help with digestion. Use Divya Giloy Kwath (200 Gms) to boost the platelet count, provide immunity, treat viral fevers, cleanse the blood, and lower joint pain.

The powerful ayurvedic uses of giloy are enough to use in your health regime. Follow the advice of Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and use Patanjali’s giloy products for good health.