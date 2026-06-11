'Gift Bags, 5-Course Meals & More: Polish Woman Takes Her First Indian Bus Ride, Impressed By 11 Hours Journey

For many travellers, an 11-hour bus journey sounds like something to endure rather than enjoy. But for one Polish woman travelling in India, a long-distance bus ride turned into an unexpectedly comfortable experience that she couldn't wait to share online.

Dominika Patalas-Kalra recently documented her first-ever bus journey in India through a viral Instagram video. Before setting off for Delhi, she admitted she was apprehensive about spending nearly half a day on a bus. However, what she encountered during the trip completely changed her perception.

Inside Dominika's first bus journey in India

In her post, Dominika revealed that she had expected a tiring journey but instead found herself travelling in a clean, spacious, and well-maintained vehicle that departed on schedule. After settling into her seat and storing her luggage, she quickly realised the ride would be far more comfortable than she had imagined.

"This was my first time travelling by bus in India and I was worried how I would survive an 11-hour journey, but it was really smooth and comfortable," Patalas-Kalra captioned the video.

One of the biggest surprises came shortly after boarding. According to Dominika, passengers received a welcome kit packed with travel essentials, including snacks, juice, wet wipes, and a dental kit. With a blanket provided as well, she was able to relax and even catch up on some sleep during the journey.

The experience became even more memorable when the bus stopped for dinner. Travellers were treated to a lavish five-course meal that included a variety of dishes and a serving of gulab jamun for dessert.

"Later on it was time for dinner (five-course meal with delicious food and gulab jamun for dessert!!) In the morning I got another breakfast box, so really I wasn't feeling hungry even for a minute during this trip," she shared. Dominika also highlighted the cleanliness of the bus, the comfort of the seats, and the punctual arrival as major positives.

Netizens react

As the video gained traction online, many social media users appreciated her balanced and positive perspective on travelling in India. "Finally, a foreigner with a good budget. Enjoy your trip," wrote one user. Another commented, "Thank you so much. You share positive points and information about incredible India. You must visit again."

A third added, "Thanks!!! For showing the positive side of India. Really appreciate your efforts. India may not be perfect but we are improving day by day, and we have a lot of positive things to show to the world." "This is not the true side. Reality is women in India don’t have any security at all," stated another one.