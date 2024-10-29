 'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media

'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media

Arora is being trolled on social media after a purported video of Swami Rambhadracharya telling Arora to step down from the stage while he was dancing next to Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious gathering. Some YouTubers also questioned his devotion to Lord Krishna on their YouTube channel.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
YouTuber & Spiritual Orator Abhinav Arora | Abhinav Arora | Instagram

Mathura: Ten-year-old Abhinav Arora, a YouTuber and "spiritual orator", has approached a court seeking an FIR against seven YouTubers, accusing them of trolling and threatening him on social media.

Arora along with his parents approached the court of ACJM First of Mathura on Monday to file a case against the YouTubers.

He said, "I did not want to file the case, but they (YouTubers) forced me to do so. Let me explain through a story: 'Lord Rama did not intend to kill Khar-Dushan, but Khar-Dushan created so much ruckus that Lord Rama was forced. He had to move forward for justice'. I am being threatened and abused. This is also affecting my parents. My devotion is being termed as fake."

Read Also
'Itna Murkh Ladka Hai Woh': Swami Rambhadracharya Criticises Abhinav Arora, Watch Video
article-image

Why Is Abhinav Arora Being Trolled On Social Media?

FPJ Shorts
'700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw Closer
'700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw Closer
Video: Dancer Rohini Bhagat's Electrifying Moves On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Goes Viral; Netizens React
Video: Dancer Rohini Bhagat's Electrifying Moves On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Goes Viral; Netizens React
'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media
'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling Their Son On Social Media
UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

Arora is being trolled on social media after a purported video of Swami Rambhadracharya telling Arora to step down from the stage while he was dancing next to Swami Rambhadracharya at a religious gathering. Some YouTubers also questioned his devotion to Lord Krishna on their YouTube channel. In this regard, his father Tarun Arora had also lodged a complaint with the Mathura Police on October 19 and now, they have filed a case.

Abhinav's mother Jyoti Arora claimed that his son is being trolled on social media platforms and is getting death threats.

The court has sought an action taken report from the police in the case filed by Abhinav's father Tarun Arora. The next hearing in the case is slated for November 6.

Regarding the development, Swami Rambhadracharya said, "My sermon was on a serious topic. That child... was dancing in front of saints, that is why I asked him to leave... I don't like it. I have no animosity towards him. I don't know anything about the threats he is receiving."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling...

'Getting Threats': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora's Parents File FIR Against 7 Youtubers For Trolling...

Happy Dhanteras: 25+ Best Wishes Quotes, Messages And Images To Share With Loved Ones

Happy Dhanteras: 25+ Best Wishes Quotes, Messages And Images To Share With Loved Ones

Mumbai's Haunting Nights: Spooktacular Halloween Parties & Events In The City

Mumbai's Haunting Nights: Spooktacular Halloween Parties & Events In The City

Diwali 2024: Why Is God Dhanvantri Celebrated On Dhanteras?

Diwali 2024: Why Is God Dhanvantri Celebrated On Dhanteras?

High-Intensity Workouts More Effective For Weight Loss In Women; Reveals Study

High-Intensity Workouts More Effective For Weight Loss In Women; Reveals Study