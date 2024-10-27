'Itna Murkh Ladka Hai Woh': Swami Rambhadracharya Criticises Abhinav Arora, Watch Video

Abhinav Arora | Instagram

Swami Rambhadracharya, a Hindu spiritual leader, was seen criticising 10-year-old Abhinav Arora, also popularly called ‘Bal Sant Baba.’ Abhinav is the youngest, self-proclaimed spiritual preacher of the country.

Swami Rambhadracharya recently commented on Abhinav, as some people have claimed that the young boy might be pretending to be spiritual.

When a reporter asked Swami Rambhadracharya about his thoughts on children delivering sermons like saints, he responded, "Ye durbhagya hai (This is unfortunate)." The spiritual leader went on to criticise Abhinav Arora, calling him a "foolish" boy.

Guruji Over Viral Kid Abhinav Arora:pic.twitter.com/vXAMKlUJAU https://t.co/xtJbxTn9Bh — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 26, 2024

The statement made by Swami Rambhadracharya further read, "Itna murkh ladka hai woh. Woh kehta hai ki krishna uske sath padhta hai...bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha. (He is a foolish boy. He says that Lord Krishna studies with him...Will God study with him? I had scolded him in Vrindavan too).

Reportedly, during a religious event held recently, Swami Rambhadracharya asked Abhinav to step down from the stage. He said, "Aap pehle neeche jao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye. Maryada hain meri. (You go down first. Tell him to get down the stage. It's my decorum)."

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, where many users criticised Abhinav's behaviour; others blamed his father, Tarun Raj Arora, for encouraging him in this religious practice.

Who is Abhinav Arora?

Abhinav Arora is the 10-year-old youngest, self-proclaimed spiritual preacher of the country. He has 9.58 lakh followers on Instagram, 2.2 lakh followers on Facebook, and 1.3 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He quickly became viral on social media for his words of wisdom and his devotion to Lord Krishna and Radha. Although he remains unaffected by the number of followers he has gained.