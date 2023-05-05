Get mesmerised by the music of masked magician Boris Brejcha on India tour | Boris Brejcha

There's something captivating about a DJ who wears a mask. It's as if he's not just playing music, but rather, embodying a character or persona. And no one embodies this idea more than Boris Brejcha, the German techno DJ who's been sporting a Venetian mask for over a decade now. Brejcha has said that he wants to keep the focus on the music, more than on himself, in an industry where DJs are often seen as celebrities.

The mask also serves another purpose. It allows Brejcha to adopt a persona, a character that he embodies when he's on stage. As he explained in an interview, “When I put on the mask, I become someone else. It's like a switch that turns on. I become Boris Brejcha, the DJ. You have like two shows in one – one with the mask, which is a bit of mystique, and then one that’s just Boris Brejcha, when I take the mask off in the middle of the gig.”

This idea of adopting a persona is not new in the music industry. Many artists have used alter egos or stage names to separate their public personas, but Brejcha takes it a step further by literally donning a mask. And it's not just the mask that sets Brejcha apart. His music is also unique in the techno world. While many techno DJs focus on the beat and the rhythm, Brejcha incorporates melody and harmony into his tracks.

Watch Brejcha's Coachella set on the North America Bus Tour:

Brejcha's popularity has grown steadily over the years, and he now has a dedicated fan base around the world. He's played at some of the biggest music festivals in Europe including Tomorrowland and Cercle, and has released numerous albums and EPs on his own label, Fckng Serious. He dropped a series of unreleased songs during his show at Coachella 2023 in April. He is doing two Sunburn Arena shows – in Mumbai at DOME, NSCI today and at Bhartiya Mall in Bengaluru tomorrow.

Brejcha’s connection with his fans goes deeper than most DJs. At the end of shows, he jumps down to share a candid moment with the front row and hand out rubber ducks — a signature item of Boris Brejcha fandom. He also makes a point to reply to countless DMs he receives on Instagram where he has 2 million followers. He said in a post, "You give your fans something of your personality, and they also give you something of their personality."

Tickets for his shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru can be booked online.

