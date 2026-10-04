Gen Z Corporate Lingo: 7 Workplace Terms You Need To Know

Corporate language is getting a Gen Z makeover. From quiet quitting to coffee badging, a new set of workplace terms is making its way into office conversations and social media. These phrases may sound playful, but they often reflect bigger conversations around burnout, productivity, work-life balance and workplace expectations.

Here are seven Gen Z workplace terms you need to know.

Quiet quitting

Quiet quitting does not actually mean resigning. It refers to doing what your job requires without constantly going above and beyond. That means finishing your tasks, meeting expectations and logging off when the workday ends. For many young employees, it represents a pushback against the idea that being a “good employee” means always being available. It is less about avoiding work and more about setting boundaries around it.

Dipal Mehta, a Mumbai-based practising counsellor and psychotherapist, shares, “Terms like quiet quitting, task masking, boreout and acting your wage reflect a growing need for autonomy, control and emotional safety at work. Setting boundaries doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of ambition; it can be a way to protect wellbeing. However, healthy boundaries can become disengaging when motivation and ownership disappear. These behaviours aren’t exclusive to Gen Z, but younger employees may simply have more language to describe experiences that have existed for years.”

Bare minimum Monday

Monday motivation can be hard to find, and Bare Minimum Monday puts a name to that feeling. The idea is to keep Monday’s workload manageable rather than starting the week at maximum intensity. Instead of trying to clear your entire to-do list before lunch, employees may focus on essential tasks and ease into the week. While critics see it as reduced productivity, others view it as a way to avoid starting the week already feeling burnt out.

“Terms like bare minimum Monday and coffee badging may sound humorous, but they reflect a larger conversation around flexibility, burnout and sustainable productivity. Gen Z is questioning the idea that being constantly busy means being productive. For us, it’s about being invested in our work while also recognising that work is only one part of life,” shares Aditi Sukhia, Senior Corporate Communications Executive at Gozoop Creative.

Boreout

Burnout gets plenty of attention, but boreout describes the opposite problem: feeling mentally drained because your work is repetitive, unstimulating or lacks purpose. You may have plenty of time on your calendar but very little that challenges you. Over time, doing work that feels meaningless can affect motivation just as much as being overloaded can.

Coffee badging

Coffee badging refers to employees briefly coming into the office, making themselves visible, grabbing a coffee or chatting with colleagues, and then heading back home to work remotely. The term reflects the tension between hybrid work and traditional office expectations. For some employees, being physically present for a short time feels like a way to satisfy workplace visibility without giving up the flexibility of remote work.

Snail girl

Snail girl is about embracing a slower, more intentional approach to work and life. Instead of constantly chasing productivity, promotions and packed schedules, the idea is to slow down and prioritise wellbeing. For Gen Z workers, it reflects growing interest in doing less without feeling guilty about it. The message is simple: moving slower does not always mean achieving less.

Task masking

Ever opened a spreadsheet just to look occupied? That is essentially task masking. It refers to performing visible, often low-value tasks to appear busy or productive, even when there is little meaningful work happening. It can include organising files, repeatedly checking emails or tweaking a presentation simply because being visibly idle feels uncomfortable.

Acting your wage

Acting your wage means matching your effort to your salary and job responsibilities. If your role does not come with extra responsibilities, employees may question why they should consistently take on work beyond their position. Like quiet quitting, the phrase is really about boundaries. It challenges the idea that employees should automatically sacrifice personal time or energy to prove their commitment.

Dhvani Pandit, a Gen Z Account Manager at Gozoop Creative, shares, “I don’t think Gen Z is anti-work; we’re against performative work. Terms like coffee badging, task masking and quiet quitting reflect a shift in how we view productivity and boundaries. People should be judged by their output and impact, not how busy they look, but flexibility must come with accountability. Gen Z is also questioning outdated ideas about work and leadership, helping make workplaces more human while still valuing reliability and ambition.”

What these terms really say

These phrases may sound like internet slang, but they reveal a larger shift in how younger workers think about careers. Gen Z is increasingly questioning hustle culture, constant availability and the idea that productivity should always mean doing more. At the same time, not every trend is necessarily healthy. Setting boundaries is different from disengaging completely, and slowing down should not mean avoiding responsibility.

Ultimately, these terms show that the definition of a “good employee” is changing. For Gen Z, success may be less about looking busy and more about doing meaningful work while still having a life outside the office.