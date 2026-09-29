Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI |

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir took some time out from the ongoing India-West Indies ODI series to seek blessings at the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 29, a day before the second ODI. Both teams have arrived in the Assam capital for the next fixture, with India leading the three-match series 1-0.

Gambhir visited the historic Shakti Peetha and participated in the traditional rituals at the temple. His visit comes ahead of Wednesday's clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, where India and West Indies will meet on September 30. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 PM IST.

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Gambhir's Second Kamakhya Visit This Year

The former India cricketer is known to visit the Kamakhya Temple whenever he gets an opportunity, and this marks his second visit to the revered shrine this year, according to reports. His latest visit also comes during India's ongoing tour, with the head coach taking the opportunity to offer prayers before the team's next assignment.

The visit has drawn attention among cricket fans, particularly with the second ODI just a day away. India made a commanding start to the series in Thiruvananthapuram, defeating West Indies by eight wickets in the opening match.

India Enter Guwahati With 1-0 Lead

The first ODI saw centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav produced a four-wicket haul as India chased down West Indies' 295/7 with eight wickets in hand. Kohli remained unbeaten on 139, while Gill scored 110.

Kohli's knock was also historic as he became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 15,000 ODI runs, while registering his 55th ODI century.